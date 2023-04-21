I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Upwork Inc. (UPWK).

The price of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $10.23 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231276 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 17, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $20.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Marie Olivier sold 214 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,240 led to the insider holds 14,036 shares of the business.

Brown Hayden sold 30,378 shares of UPWK for $308,716 on Mar 20. The President & CEO now owns 964,430 shares after completing the transaction at $10.16 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 958 shares for $10.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,736 and left with 13,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPWK traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.37M to a low estimate of $158.36M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.34M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.3M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.22M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $698.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.32M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $836.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $865.8M and the low estimate is $800.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.