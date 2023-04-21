In spite of AMTD Digital Inc.’s (NYSE:HKD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) closed at $7.00 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648412 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMTD Digital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HKD has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 2.23M over the past ten days. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.77M on Feb 27, 2023.