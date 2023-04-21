In spite of Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OPAD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $0.49 down -8.51% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0458 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592296 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 133.99M and an Enterprise Value of 705.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6041, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0439.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPAD has traded an average of 752.69K shares per day and 837.08k over the past ten days. A total of 247.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 10.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 42.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $510.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $528.7M to a low estimate of $492.8M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -62.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.31M, a decrease of -56.70% over than the figure of -$62.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, down -43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.