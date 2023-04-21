In the case of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), what’s next?

The closing price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was $21.38 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $21.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12412624 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DKNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Robins Jason sold 300,000 shares for $17.72 per share. The transaction valued at 5,316,000 led to the insider holds 6,152,595 shares of the business.

Kalish Matthew sold 269,420 shares of DKNG for $4,774,122 on Mar 27. The insider now owns 3,120,878 shares after completing the transaction at $17.72 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Robins Jason, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 294,597 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 5,134,826 and left with 6,452,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.66B and an Enterprise Value of 8.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $21.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.76.

Shares Statistics:

DKNG traded an average of 13.25M shares per day over the past three months and 11.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 449.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.15M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.52M with a Short Ratio of 30.52M, compared to 34.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 27 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $725M to a low estimate of $656M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417.2M, an estimated increase of 66.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.87M, an increase of 39.00% less than the figure of $66.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $698M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.