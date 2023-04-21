In the case of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), what’s next?

The closing price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) was $18.91 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $19.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571005 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nickle Eric Glen sold 2,000 shares for $17.19 per share. The transaction valued at 34,380 led to the insider holds 15,434 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 2,334 shares of OSTK for $49,364 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 50,273 shares after completing the transaction at $21.15 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Corbus Barclay F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $23.24 each. As a result, the insider received 16,268 and left with 49,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 854.99M and an Enterprise Value of 526.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $39.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.65.

Shares Statistics:

OSTK traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 5.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $376.5M to a low estimate of $335.02M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536.04M, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $406.34M, a decrease of -23.10% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $350.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.