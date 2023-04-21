In the case of PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), what’s next?

The closing price of PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) was $132.45 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $135.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595145 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PKI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Okun Andrew sold 2,435 shares for $136.51 per share. The transaction valued at 332,391 led to the insider holds 4,356 shares of the business.

Okun Andrew sold 3,146 shares of PKI for $425,622 on Apr 12. The insider now owns 6,135 shares after completing the transaction at $135.29 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Okun Andrew, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 1,851 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 249,904 and left with 8,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.96B and an Enterprise Value of 21.10B. As of this moment, PerkinElmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.61.

Shares Statistics:

PKI traded an average of 812.83K shares per day over the past three months and 604.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, PKI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.16M to a low estimate of $655.48M. As of the current estimate, PerkinElmer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated decrease of -39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $807.06M, a decrease of -34.40% over than the figure of -$39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $727.26M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.