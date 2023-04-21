In the case of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD), what’s next?

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) closed the day trading at $130.80 down -5.07% from the previous closing price of $137.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981715 shares were traded. RGLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Libner Paul sold 750 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 90,000 led to the insider holds 13,515 shares of the business.

Libner Paul sold 250 shares of RGLD for $28,750 on Jan 03. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 14,265 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Libner Paul, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 500 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 57,500 and left with 14,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGLD now has a Market Capitalization of 9.21B and an Enterprise Value of 9.66B. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGLD has reached a high of $144.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGLD traded about 482.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGLD traded about 466.28k shares per day. A total of 65.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGLD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

RGLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.84 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $165.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $178.97M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Royal Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.35M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.61M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $778.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $688.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.21M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $701.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807M and the low estimate is $632M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.