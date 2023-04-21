In the case of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB), what’s next?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed the day trading at $47.23 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $47.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971416 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRMB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Northcoast Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Large Peter sold 950 shares for $51.11 per share. The transaction valued at 48,554 led to the insider holds 154 shares of the business.

Dalton James Calvin sold 1,500 shares of TRMB for $79,808 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 1,936 shares after completing the transaction at $53.20 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, PAINTER ROBERT G, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.41 each. As a result, the insider received 277,061 and left with 150,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 12.27B and an Enterprise Value of 13.62B. As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $72.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRMB traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRMB traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 247.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $930.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $979.89M to a low estimate of $912.3M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $993.7M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.19M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $993.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.