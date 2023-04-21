In What Direction Will Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Goes From Here?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) closed the day trading at $7.65 down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502205 shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 819.06M and an Enterprise Value of 727.09M. As of this moment, Algoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $10.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTL traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTL traded about 457.11k shares per day. A total of 103.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Insiders hold about 10.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Dividends & Splits

ASTL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.