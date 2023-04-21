In What Direction Will Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) was $41.10 for the day, down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $42.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849882 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meek David D. sold 3,179 shares of MRTX for $134,715 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,792 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 195.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.02.

Shares Statistics:

MRTX traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 8.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.94% and a Short% of Float of 17.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.3 and a low estimate of -$3.87, while EPS last year was -$3.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.44, with high estimates of -$3.2 and low estimates of -$3.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.84 and -$15.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.51. EPS for the following year is -$10.96, with 16 analysts recommending between -$5.95 and -$14.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.98M to a low estimate of $3.3M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $709k, an estimated increase of 568.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.44M, an increase of 94.70% less than the figure of $568.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 353.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311M and the low estimate is $139.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 286.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.