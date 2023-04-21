In What Direction Will Wintrust Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) was $70.71 for the day, down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $73.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139437 shares were traded. WTFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 7,100 shares for $73.31 per share. The transaction valued at 520,501 led to the insider holds 47,173 shares of the business.

STOEHR DAVID L sold 3,297 shares of WTFC for $299,532 on Mar 03. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 14,728 shares after completing the transaction at $90.85 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KENNEY BRIAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,600 shares for $92.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,718 and bolstered with 6,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.37B. As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $98.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.35.

Shares Statistics:

WTFC traded an average of 599.66K shares per day over the past three months and 599.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.96M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WTFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.13 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.43. EPS for the following year is $10.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.15 and $8.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.7M to a low estimate of $576M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $440.75M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $595.26M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $610.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $580.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.