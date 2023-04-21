Invest in eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $12.01 in the prior trading day, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at $11.87, down -1.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507032 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.79.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Chakarun Courtney Keating sold 60,000 shares for $12.64 per share. The transaction valued at 758,448 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chakarun Courtney Keating sold 5,000 shares of EXPI for $60,528 on Mar 29. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.11 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Bramble James, who serves as the Chief Legal Counsel of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 350,925 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 112.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $18.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 870.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.82M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.57M, compared to 13.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 17.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.17, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 164.60% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $861.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $940.93M to a low estimate of $807.33M. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -12.00% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.