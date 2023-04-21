Invest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed at $4.89 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14508995 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NU now has a Market Capitalization of 21.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4790.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NU traded on average about 25.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.18B. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 88.85M with a Short Ratio of 88.85M, compared to 95.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $877.27M, an estimated increase of 75.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 40.80% less than the figure of $75.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $8.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.