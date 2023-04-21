Invest in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) closed at $0.33 in the last session, up 24.11% from day before closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0616 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8198935 shares were traded. RCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2710.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,619 led to the insider holds 5,175 shares of the business.

Jennings Miles L bought 3,000 shares of RCRT for $2,729 on Jun 13. The President and COO now owns 1,020,693 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Sohn Evan, who serves as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,714 and bolstered with 247,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39M and an Enterprise Value of 8.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7377.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCRT traded on average about 675.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 161.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.45M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RCRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 107.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 85.17k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.88M to a low estimate of $3.88M. As of the current estimate, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.38M, an estimated decrease of -53.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31M, a decrease of -66.40% less than the figure of -$53.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.18M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.99M and the low estimate is $8.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -63.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.