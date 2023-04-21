Invest in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $22.53 in the prior trading day, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) closed at $22.43, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510185 shares were traded. WDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.37.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDS now has a Market Capitalization of 43.13B and an Enterprise Value of 43.04B. As of this moment, Woodside’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDS has reached a high of $26.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 691.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.90B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Shares short for WDS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.89M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WDS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.53, compared to 2.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.10.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.