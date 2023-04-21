Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock clocked out at $21.80, down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $22.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799314 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $11.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.82B and an Enterprise Value of 25.61B. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $34.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMS traded 968.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 957.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 1.93M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, FMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 48.86% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.26B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.37B, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.29B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.67B and the low estimate is $22.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.