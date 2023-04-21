Investing in iSun Inc. (ISUN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, iSun Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.73, up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566752 shares were traded. ISUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when d’Amato Michael Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 19,700 led to the insider holds 227,316 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.03M and an Enterprise Value of 28.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0575.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISUN traded 138.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 173.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.31M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $21.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.3M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, iSun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.09M, an estimated increase of 41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.7M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.45M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121M and the low estimate is $121M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.