Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $4.48 down -5.29% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520152 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightwave Logic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 549.12M and an Enterprise Value of 525.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2212.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LWLG has traded an average of 552.01K shares per day and 461.79k over the past ten days. A total of 112.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.33M with a Short Ratio of 20.33M, compared to 20.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.95% and a Short% of Float of 18.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.