Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $109.11 in the prior trading day, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed at $106.80, down -2.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741462 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $120 from $105 previously.

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $140.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,200 shares for $117.15 per share. The transaction valued at 140,580 led to the insider holds 10,589 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 12.07B and an Enterprise Value of 25.68B. As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $161.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 741.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 2.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CE’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.74, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $5.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $10.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.95. EPS for the following year is $14.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Celanese Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.54B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.07B, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.67B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.