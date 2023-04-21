Is Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $307.24 in the prior trading day, Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) closed at $304.14, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718791 shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $307.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $302.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $305.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Genovese Yvonne sold 1,241 shares for $322.21 per share. The transaction valued at 399,863 led to the insider holds 1,327 shares of the business.

Sribar Valentin sold 348 shares of IT for $112,268 on Mar 14. The EVP, Research & Advisory now owns 12,189 shares after completing the transaction at $322.61 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Safian Craig, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,510 shares for $341.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,540,300 and left with 64,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IT now has a Market Capitalization of 25.00B and an Enterprise Value of 27.46B. As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 105.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $358.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 324.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 311.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 472.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.44 and $8.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.43. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.47 and $10.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Gartner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $5.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.