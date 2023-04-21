Is IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $28.86 in the prior trading day, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $29.22, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2190798 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Westby Keith sold 40,000 shares for $26.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,068,194 led to the insider holds 39,652 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of ISEE for $478,614 on Mar 02. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 39,652 shares after completing the transaction at $23.93 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Westby Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $25.05 each. As a result, the insider received 375,750 and left with 46,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISEE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $29.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.73M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 10.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.71M and the low estimate is $40.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,027.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.