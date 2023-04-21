Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock

The price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) closed at $0.24 in the last session, up 5.85% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541291 shares were traded. ARDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2420 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDS now has a Market Capitalization of 7.94M and an Enterprise Value of 20.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0362.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDS traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.60M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 571.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 722.14k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53M, up 42.70% from the average estimate.