Is this a Prime Time To acquire PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) stock

After finishing at $66.62 in the prior trading day, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $66.16, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672822 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 891.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares for $68.66 per share. The transaction valued at 480,652 led to the insider holds 226,167 shares of the business.

Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares of PDCE for $174,250 on Apr 17. The EVP, CFO now owns 162,410 shares after completing the transaction at $69.70 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $68.22 each. As a result, the insider received 136,442 and left with 548,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDCE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B and an Enterprise Value of 7.39B. As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 882.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.43M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $3.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.27, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.77 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.58. EPS for the following year is $16.81, with 14 analysts recommending between $24.65 and $10.97.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $775.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $884.4M to a low estimate of $729M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $884.5M, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $838.66M, a decrease of -32.40% less than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $880.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.