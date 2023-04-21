Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $8.01 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131884 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $15.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UA traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.68M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.26% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 9.25M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.