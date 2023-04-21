It’s a good day to be an Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shareholder

In the latest session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $30.05 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $30.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798004 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On January 25, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2023, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $56.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BROS has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 701.98k over the past ten days. A total of 55.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.53M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 8.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.92% and a Short% of Float of 21.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $209.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $214.95M to a low estimate of $201M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.16M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.93M, an increase of 36.80% less than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.83M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $998.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.01M, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.