It’s a good day to be an Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Immunovant Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.22, down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $15.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903368 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 30, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On February 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Barnett Eva Renee sold 3,423 shares for $15.27 per share. The transaction valued at 52,269 led to the insider holds 352,588 shares of the business.

Salzmann Peter sold 3,395 shares of IMVT for $51,842 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,234,369 shares after completing the transaction at $15.27 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Butchko Julia G., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 1,544 shares for $15.27 each. As a result, the insider received 23,577 and left with 430,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMVT traded 865.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 960.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 3.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.67.