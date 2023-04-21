It’s a good day to be an The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shareholder

In the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $54.00 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $55.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24420033 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $68.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.50 to $67.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares for $53.47 per share. The transaction valued at 267,340 led to the insider holds 9,984 shares of the business.

Clark Bernard J. bought 5,000 shares of SCHW for $274,154 on Mar 17. The MD, Head of Adivsor Services now owns 120,653 shares after completing the transaction at $54.83 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, MARTIN-FLICKINGER GERRI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,700 shares for $54.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,396 and bolstered with 8,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 95.97B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHW has traded an average of 26.01M shares per day and 29.63M over the past ten days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.05M with a Short Ratio of 25.05M, compared to 11.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.00, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.56B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.83B, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.73B and the low estimate is $20.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.