It’s an appealing income play to consider Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)

The price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed at $7.97 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626196 shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 620.96M and an Enterprise Value of 909.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHRS traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Shares short for CHRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.85M, compared to 9.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 18.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.12M, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.82M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.04M, up 65.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $604.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789M and the low estimate is $415.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.