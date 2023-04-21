It’s an appealing income play to consider Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

The price of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed at $21.38 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $21.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782925 shares were traded. GLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.42B. As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLNG traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 643.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.89M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 1.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $63.44M. As of the current estimate, Golar LNG Limited’s year-ago sales were $79.69M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.61M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.74M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $644M and the low estimate is $324M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.