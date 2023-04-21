It’s an appealing income play to consider Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

After finishing at $2.44 in the prior trading day, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) closed at $2.27, down -6.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590502 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on April 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 173,000 led to the insider holds 2,156,000 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 106,000 shares of PRTK for $187,620 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,056,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 242,500 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 421,950 and bolstered with 1,307,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTK now has a Market Capitalization of 149.46M and an Enterprise Value of 373.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3435.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 3.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $33.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.5M to a low estimate of $32.05M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.86M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.27M, an increase of 22.40% less than the figure of $35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.05M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.27M, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.18M and the low estimate is $248.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.