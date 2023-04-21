It’s an appealing income play to consider SentinelOne Inc. (S)

The price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at $17.90 in the last session, up 1.88% from day before closing price of $17.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6576864 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at S’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares for $17.57 per share. The transaction valued at 702,980 led to the insider holds 932,496 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares of S for $26,477 on Apr 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 391,887 shares after completing the transaction at $17.22 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 699,900 and left with 932,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $38.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, S traded on average about 5.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.24M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.9M with a Short Ratio of 16.90M, compared to 18.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $136.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.33M to a low estimate of $129.1M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.25M, an estimated increase of 74.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $152M, an increase of 48.30% less than the figure of $74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.6M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $906.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.3M and the low estimate is $803.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.