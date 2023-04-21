It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) stock

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed the day trading at $0.54 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575169 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5519 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4975.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 133.31M and an Enterprise Value of 113.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1457.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRT traded about 671.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRT traded about 428.57k shares per day. A total of 223.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.5M with a Short Ratio of 23.50M, compared to 23.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.39.