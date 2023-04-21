It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Funko Inc. (FNKO) stock

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed the day trading at $8.98 down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787514 shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNKO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8.50 from $22 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 5,941 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 49,265 led to the insider holds 114,304 shares of the business.

Oddie Andrew David sold 2,334 shares of FNKO for $19,771 on Mar 09. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 28,841 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Daw Tracy D, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,284 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider received 18,939 and left with 41,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNKO now has a Market Capitalization of 452.43M and an Enterprise Value of 780.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNKO traded about 685.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNKO traded about 588.44k shares per day. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.02M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $235.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245M to a low estimate of $228.9M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.34M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.1M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $995.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.