It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) stock

The closing price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) was $18.55 for the day, down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $19.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512759 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On November 01, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Shah Gaurav sold 12,194 shares for $19.06 per share. The transaction valued at 232,418 led to the insider holds 536,885 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jonathan David sold 3,557 shares of RCKT for $67,796 on Feb 17. The insider now owns 94,546 shares after completing the transaction at $19.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,244 shares for $19.06 each. As a result, the insider received 23,711 and left with 1,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.86.

Shares Statistics:

RCKT traded an average of 864.58K shares per day over the past three months and 784.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 8.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.42% and a Short% of Float of 15.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$3.51.