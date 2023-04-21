SEDG (SolarEdge Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $318.20 in the last session, up 1.22% from day before closing price of $314.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649170 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $321.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $418.

On April 05, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $351.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares for $307.81 per share. The transaction valued at 769,522 led to the insider holds 134,177 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of SEDG for $1,582,841 on Feb 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 139,068 shares after completing the transaction at $316.57 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $315.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,579,813 and left with 140,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19B and an Enterprise Value of 15.90B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 191.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 303.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 740.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.4 and $6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.03. EPS for the following year is $11.74, with 27 analysts recommending between $16.59 and $9.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $931.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $946.5M to a low estimate of $887.3M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.08M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $986.96M, an increase of 35.60% less than the figure of $42.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930.8M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.