ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) was $467.69 for the day, down -1.66% from the previous closing price of $475.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037959 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $473.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $465.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $548 from $475 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $525 to $420.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Bedi Christopher sold 2,613 shares for $447.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,168,481 led to the insider holds 15,752 shares of the business.

Canney Jacqueline P sold 464 shares of NOW for $200,379 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 1,887 shares after completing the transaction at $431.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Caimi Lara, who serves as the Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc of the company, sold 2,975 shares for $431.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,939 and left with 98 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 95.37B and an Enterprise Value of 93.33B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 292.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 108.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $522.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 448.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 427.93.

Shares Statistics:

NOW traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $8.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.19. EPS for the following year is $11.35, with 34 analysts recommending between $12.9 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, an increase of 21.40% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $10.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.