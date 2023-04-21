SNAP (Snap Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $10.98 in the prior trading day, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $10.14, down -7.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33968562 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 291.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Morrow Rebecca sold 5,617 shares for $10.69 per share. The transaction valued at 60,031 led to the insider holds 252,497 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares of SNAP for $144,665 on Mar 31. The General Counsel now owns 478,330 shares after completing the transaction at $11.13 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 69,753 shares for $10.95 each. As a result, the insider received 763,851 and left with 4,869,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 16.70B and an Enterprise Value of 16.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $33.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 33.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 57.72M with a Short Ratio of 57.72M, compared to 57.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $985.4M. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.