Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed the day trading at $142.72 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $144.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2923618 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $144.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $173.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Dageville Benoit sold 6,591 shares for $143.34 per share. The transaction valued at 944,754 led to the insider holds 43,063 shares of the business.

McMahon John Dennis sold 1,000 shares of SNOW for $144,590 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 153,902 shares after completing the transaction at $144.59 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, McMahon John Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $152.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,527,900 and left with 154,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 45.24B and an Enterprise Value of 41.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNOW traded about 5.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNOW traded about 4.89M shares per day. A total of 321.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.45M with a Short Ratio of 13.45M, compared to 12.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 32 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.71 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $608.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $623.32M to a low estimate of $602.9M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.37M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $686.43M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.83M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.