T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $145.94 in the last session, down -1.91% from day before closing price of $148.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6686608 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.89.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Ray Neville R sold 46,202 shares for $150.08 per share. The transaction valued at 6,933,996 led to the insider holds 250,642 shares of the business.

Ray Neville R sold 700 shares of TMUS for $105,000 on Apr 10. The President, Technology now owns 296,844 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Osvaldik Peter, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,000,000 and left with 80,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 180.69B and an Enterprise Value of 284.04B. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 5.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 32.19M with a Short Ratio of 32.19M, compared to 20.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.32 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.97. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 23 analysts recommending between $11.07 and $6.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.5B to a low estimate of $19.38B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.12B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.82B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.38B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.4B and the low estimate is $80.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.