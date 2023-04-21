The name Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed at $25.14 down -4.23% from its previous closing price of $26.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516426 shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sleep Number Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Hellfeld Samuel R sold 1,051 shares for $39.10 per share. The transaction valued at 41,099 led to the insider holds 15,061 shares of the business.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 6,107 shares of SNBR for $226,005 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 34,966 shares after completing the transaction at $37.01 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, HOWARD JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 170,982 and bolstered with 13,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 631.23M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $53.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNBR has traded an average of 452.16K shares per day and 416.29k over the past ten days. A total of 22.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.96M. Shares short for SNBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.25% and a Short% of Float of 17.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $533.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $541.07M to a low estimate of $528.2M. As of the current estimate, Sleep Number Corporation’s year-ago sales were $527.13M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.81M, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $455.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.