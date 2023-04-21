The name U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.59, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616425 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLCA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Shinn Bryan Adair sold 58,499 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 818,635 led to the insider holds 1,460,684 shares of the business.

Merril Donald A sold 19,991 shares of SLCA for $269,886 on Mar 02. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 310,790 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DUREN DIANE K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,089 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 183,897 and left with 81,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLCA now has a Market Capitalization of 944.03M and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLCA traded 782.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 564.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $428.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $432.2M to a low estimate of $424M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $304.89M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.85M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.