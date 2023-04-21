There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) can be one of them

The closing price of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) was $0.24 for the day, up 6.09% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3122877 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.88M and an Enterprise Value of -3.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -63.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3847.

Shares Statistics:

BNTC traded an average of 294.12K shares per day over the past three months and 280.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 109.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 418.72k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.