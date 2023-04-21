There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) can be one of them

The closing price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was $40.30 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509838 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSIQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $45 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $38.

On November 23, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $44.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on November 23, 2021, with a $44 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 5.53B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.31.

Shares Statistics:

CSIQ traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 567.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $6, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.47B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.05B and the low estimate is $9.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.