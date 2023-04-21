There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Teekay Corporation (TK) can be one of them

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) closed the day trading at $5.91 down -3.27% from the previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567604 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TK now has a Market Capitalization of 572.21M and an Enterprise Value of 662.51M. As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TK traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TK traded about 695.34k shares per day. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.47M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 957.16k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.