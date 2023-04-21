There is a good chance Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $19.16 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $19.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066871 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 8,729 shares for $16.81 per share. The transaction valued at 146,734 led to the insider holds 406,217 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 1,600 shares of RCUS for $37,632 on Jan 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 414,946 shares after completing the transaction at $23.52 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 300 shares for $23.56 each. As a result, the insider received 7,068 and left with 416,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 309.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCUS traded on average about 964.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 800.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 7.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 14.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.67. EPS for the following year is -$3.99, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$5.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.44M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.22M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.37M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.