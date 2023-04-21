There Is Still Room For New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) was $9.13 for the day, down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $9.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13734424 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NYCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYCB now has a Market Capitalization of 6.19B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

NYCB traded an average of 15.53M shares per day over the past three months and 11.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 682.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.88M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 39.2M with a Short Ratio of 39.20M, compared to 11.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, NYCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.43. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $555.7M to a low estimate of $465M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332M, an estimated increase of 58.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $743.94M, an increase of 107.20% over than the figure of $58.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $831.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 98.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.