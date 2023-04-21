There Is Still Room For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed the day trading at $0.49 down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0235 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627457 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4801.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNXP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 34.84M and an Enterprise Value of -84.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8135.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNXP traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNXP traded about 731.18k shares per day. A total of 62.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$1.42.