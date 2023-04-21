There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

As of close of business last night, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.18, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $9.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684549 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On October 06, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 49,532 led to the insider holds 12,800 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,500 shares of ACRS for $50,278 on Mar 09. The Pres and CEO now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.74 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Walker Neal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,240 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider received 382,070 and left with 1,273,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 590.90M and an Enterprise Value of 374.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACRS traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 548.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 3.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1.03M. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, down -76.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $4.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.