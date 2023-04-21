There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM).

In the latest session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $7.00 down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7418025 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.96.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.49B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YMM has traded an average of 6.17M shares per day and 6.35M over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 982.81M. Shares short for YMM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 41.88M with a Short Ratio of 41.88M, compared to 41.89M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $234.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $236.78M to a low estimate of $233.31M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $210.21M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.21M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $286.13M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.