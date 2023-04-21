There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).

As of close of business last night, Verra Mobility Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.36, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $16.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959276 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares for $17.64 per share. The transaction valued at 441,025 led to the insider holds 485,636 shares of the business.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of VRRM for $427,348 on Feb 27. The President and CEO now owns 510,636 shares after completing the transaction at $17.09 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $16.85 each. As a result, the insider received 421,205 and left with 535,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRRM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 3.65B. As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $17.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRRM traded 2.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.60M. Shares short for VRRM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 12.51M, compared to 12.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $182.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.6M to a low estimate of $180.1M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $170.38M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.28M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $787.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.6M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $835.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.28M and the low estimate is $820.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.